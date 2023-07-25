Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCYG is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PCYG is $10.00, which is -$0.1 below the current price. The public float for PCYG is 11.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCYG on July 25, 2023 was 50.34K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PCYG) stock’s latest price update

Park City Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.68 in relation to its previous close of 9.38. However, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PCYG’s Market Performance

Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) has seen a 2.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.00% gain in the past month and a 45.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for PCYG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for PCYG stock, with a simple moving average of 57.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCYG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCYG stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for PCYG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PCYG in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $4 based on the research report published on April 27th of the previous year 2020.

PCYG Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCYG rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Park City Group Inc. saw 104.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PCYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.46 for the present operating margin

+77.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Park City Group Inc. stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 9.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.00. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Park City Group Inc. (PCYG), the company’s capital structure generated 6.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.47. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.