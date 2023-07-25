Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has increased by 6.69 when compared to last closing price of 2.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is 2.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) is $7.07, The public float for ONCY is 58.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. On July 25, 2023, ONCY’s average trading volume was 904.78K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY’s stock has seen a 7.07% increase for the week, with a 20.24% rise in the past month and a 158.97% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.33% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.06% for ONCY’s stock, with a 79.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2022.

ONCY Trading at 35.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +133.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 85.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

The total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.69. Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Based on Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.39. Total debt to assets is 1.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.