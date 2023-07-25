On Holding AG (ONON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON)’s stock price has soared by 2.46 in relation to previous closing price of 34.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/22 that The 100% Recyclable Running Shoe That’s Only Available by Subscription

Is It Worth Investing in On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) is 112.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ONON is 2.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for On Holding AG (ONON) is $31.05, which is -$0.42 below the current market price. The public float for ONON is 189.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.20% of that float. On July 25, 2023, ONON’s average trading volume was 4.33M shares.

ONON’s Market Performance

The stock of On Holding AG (ONON) has seen a 0.57% increase in the past week, with a 22.14% rise in the past month, and a 6.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for ONON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.07% for ONON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 46.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $39 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at 16.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.11. In addition, On Holding AG saw 106.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of On Holding AG (ONON) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.