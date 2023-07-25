Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) has jumped by 2.46 compared to previous close of 29.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/14/22 that Nutanix Explores Sale After Receiving Takeover Interest

Is It Worth Investing in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is $35.14, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 230.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On July 25, 2023, NTNX’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

NTNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has seen a 2.92% increase in the past week, with a 7.26% rise in the past month, and a 20.78% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for NTNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.75% for NTNX’s stock, with a 10.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NTNX Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.23. In addition, Nutanix Inc. saw 15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from Wall Tyler, who sale 90,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Jan 03. After this action, Wall Tyler now owns 48,256 shares of Nutanix Inc., valued at $2,357,073 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $28.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 310,348 shares at $141,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.19 for the present operating margin

+79.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc. stands at -50.45. The total capital return value is set at -107.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -265.67. Equity return is now at value 49.80, with -16.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.