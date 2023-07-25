NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.52 in comparison to its previous close of 38.92, however, the company has experienced a -5.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) by analysts is $66.60, which is $50.5 above the current market price. The public float for NVCR is 104.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.30% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of NVCR was 1.40M shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR’s stock has seen a -5.52% decrease for the week, with a -13.59% drop in the past month and a -38.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.43% for NovoCure Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for NVCR’s stock, with a -45.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $46 based on the research report published on June 07th of the current year 2023.

NVCR Trading at -30.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR fell by -5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.45. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw -47.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Leonard Frank X, who sale 8,318 shares at the price of $75.16 back on Mar 07. After this action, Leonard Frank X now owns 54,284 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $625,205 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 25,635 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 209,753 shares at $1,952,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.53 for the present operating margin

+78.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -17.20. The total capital return value is set at -8.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.20. Equity return is now at value -32.00, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 133.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.22. Total debt to assets is 49.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.