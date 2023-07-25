Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has gone down by -5.31% for the week, with a 14.88% rise in the past month and a 56.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.89% for NVTS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.07% for NVTS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 62.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is $10.38, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for NVTS is 108.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on July 25, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

NVTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) has jumped by 5.72 compared to previous close of 9.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVTS stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for NVTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVTS in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $15 based on the research report published on February 24th of the previous year 2022.

NVTS Trading at 9.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares surge +12.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS fell by -5.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 187.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Sheridan Eugene, who sale 24,358 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Jul 06. After this action, Sheridan Eugene now owns 902,552 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $245,285 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 32,050 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 926,910 shares at $342,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 34.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.