Navigating the Volatility of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s (EDU) Stock

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has gone up by 8.00% for the week, with a 29.16% rise in the past month and a 13.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.18% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.41% for EDU stock, with a simple moving average of 33.18% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is $56.36, which is $7.75 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDU on July 25, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)'s stock price has surge by 4.30% in relation to previous closing price of 46.97. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

EDU Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +33.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.07. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 40.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.