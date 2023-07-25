Minim Inc. (MINM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MINM is 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MINM is $0.35, which is $4.7 above the current price. The public float for MINM is 1.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MINM on July 25, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

The stock price of Minim Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) has surged by 12.19 when compared to previous closing price of 3.61, but the company has seen a 6.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MINM’s Market Performance

MINM’s stock has risen by 6.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.15% and a quarterly rise of 59.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.44% for Minim Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for MINM’s stock, with a -7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MINM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MINM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for MINM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MINM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

MINM Trading at -5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MINM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MINM rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, Minim Inc. saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MINM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.72 for the present operating margin

+23.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minim Inc. stands at -30.72. Equity return is now at value -68.90, with -36.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Minim Inc. (MINM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.