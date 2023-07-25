MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for MGOL is 6.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.57% of that float. The average trading volume of MGOL on July 25, 2023 was 2.36M shares.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.41 in relation to its previous close of 2.29. However, the company has experienced a -15.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MGOL’s Market Performance

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has experienced a -15.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.18% drop in the past month, and a 68.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.16% for MGOL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.00% for MGOL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.74% for the last 200 days.

MGOL Trading at -0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGOL fell by -15.88%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, MGO Global Inc. saw -57.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGOL

Equity return is now at value -309.40, with -157.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.