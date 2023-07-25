McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MCD is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MCD is $322.37, which is $25.21 above the current price. The public float for MCD is 728.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCD on July 25, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

MCD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has decreased by -0.10 when compared to last closing price of 295.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCD’s Market Performance

MCD’s stock has risen by 0.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.69% and a quarterly rise of 1.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for McDonald’s Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for MCD’s stock, with a 7.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MCD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MCD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $330 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2023.

MCD Trading at 1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCD rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $294.47. In addition, McDonald’s Corporation saw 12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCD starting from Erlinger Joseph M., who sale 4,487 shares at the price of $297.87 back on Jul 21. After this action, Erlinger Joseph M. now owns 11,412 shares of McDonald’s Corporation, valued at $1,336,543 using the latest closing price.

Erlinger Joseph M., the President, McDonald’s USA of McDonald’s Corporation, sale 4,487 shares at $291.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Erlinger Joseph M. is holding 12,038 shares at $1,307,287 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.66 for the present operating margin

+56.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for McDonald’s Corporation stands at +26.65. The total capital return value is set at 23.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.35. Equity return is now at value -111.30, with 13.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.