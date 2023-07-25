Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock Observes 6.79% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, MFC stock has gone up by 2.34%, with a monthly gain of 6.49% and a quarterly surge of 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Manulife Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.65% for MFC’s stock, with a 6.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MFC is $21.53, which is $2.29 above the current price. The public float for MFC is 1.84B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MFC on July 25, 2023 was 3.17M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 19.53. However, the company has experienced a 2.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MFC Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.