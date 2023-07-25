Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a 4.23% increase in the past week, with a 23.69% gain in the past month, and a 17.60% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.77% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.01% for LBRT’s stock, with a 8.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Right Now?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is $19.14, which is $3.61 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 159.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRT on July 25, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.80 in relation to its previous close of 15.34. However, the company has experienced a 4.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/23 that Energy CEO Is Fighting Climate Science

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $17 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

LBRT Trading at 16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +26.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.50. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 34,290 shares at the price of $15.05 back on Jul 11. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,263,685 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $516,064 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 17,324 shares at $16.09 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,120,015 shares at $278,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. The total capital return value is set at 30.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.82. Equity return is now at value 27.50, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 23.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.92. Total debt to assets is 13.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.