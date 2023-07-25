Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) is $27.25, which is $13.61 above the current market price. The public float for JANX is 37.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JANX on July 25, 2023 was 142.85K shares.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JANX)’s stock price has increased by 6.65 compared to its previous closing price of 12.79. However, the company has seen a 12.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JANX’s Market Performance

Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) has experienced a 12.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.54% rise in the past month, and a -11.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.42% for JANX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.71% for JANX stock, with a simple moving average of -7.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JANX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JANX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for JANX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JANX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $24 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

JANX Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JANX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JANX rose by +12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.27. In addition, Janux Therapeutics Inc. saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JANX starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who purchase 495,008 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Jul 19. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 8,117,246 shares of Janux Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,167,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JANX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-779.04 for the present operating margin

+90.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Janux Therapeutics Inc. stands at -732.22. The total capital return value is set at -18.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.72. Equity return is now at value -20.50, with -18.20 for asset returns.

Based on Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX), the company’s capital structure generated 7.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.31. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Janux Therapeutics Inc. (JANX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.