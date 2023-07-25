IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) has gone up by 15.25% for the week, with a -5.22% drop in the past month and a 12.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.79% for ITP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.31% for ITP’s stock, with a -7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITP is -0.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is $50.00, The public float for ITP is 9.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On July 25, 2023, ITP’s average trading volume was 83.98K shares.

ITP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) has increased by 15.23 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ITP Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.45%, as shares surge +5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP rose by +15.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4527. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.29 for the present operating margin

+4.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at -16.51. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.