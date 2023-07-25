INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INVO is 1.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is $3.00, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% of that float. On July 25, 2023, INVO’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has plunged by -11.45 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a -17.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has experienced a -17.83% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.76% drop in the past month, and a -66.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.05% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.36% for INVO’s stock, with a -75.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -37.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.16%, as shares sank -10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1884. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -65.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.