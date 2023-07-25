Inpixon (INPX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX)’s stock price has increased by 99.64 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. However, the company has seen a 90.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INPX is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 6.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on July 25, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX stock saw an increase of 90.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 68.92% and a quarterly increase of -23.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.14% for Inpixon (INPX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 75.24% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -78.59% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at 54.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares surge +72.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +93.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1800. In addition, Inpixon saw -82.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inpixon (INPX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.