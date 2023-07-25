Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 156.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HYMC on July 25, 2023 was 2.72M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) has decreased by -7.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

HYMC’s Market Performance

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has seen a -4.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 35.94% gain in the past month and a 8.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.11% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.98% for HYMC’s stock, with a -11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +38.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -4.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3717. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 67,629 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Jun 05. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 2,125,447 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $23,129 using the latest closing price.

RIDEOUT STANTON K, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 45,621 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RIDEOUT STANTON K is holding 1,099,177 shares at $15,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.