Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO)’s stock price has plunge by -11.49relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HPCO is 9.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HPCO on July 25, 2023 was 253.88K shares.

HPCO’s Market Performance

HPCO’s stock has seen a 5.77% increase for the week, with a 0.12% rise in the past month and a -33.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.22% for Hempacco Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for HPCO stock, with a simple moving average of -58.78% for the last 200 days.

HPCO Trading at -13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.29%, as shares sank -4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPCO rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4244. In addition, Hempacco Co. Inc. saw -48.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPCO starting from Titus Stuart W, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.57 back on May 19. After this action, Titus Stuart W now owns 386,127 shares of Hempacco Co. Inc., valued at $5,700 using the latest closing price.

Titus Stuart W, the Director of Hempacco Co. Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Titus Stuart W is holding 376,127 shares at $5,799 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.17 for the present operating margin

+6.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hempacco Co. Inc. stands at -176.54. Equity return is now at value -96.30, with -76.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.