and a 36-month beta value of 0.66. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) by analysts is $0.60, The public float for GROM is 8.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On July 25, 2023, the average trading volume of GROM was 595.86K shares.

GROM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) has decreased by -11.94 when compared to last closing price of 0.36. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.69% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/30/21 that Virgin Galactic, Camber Energy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Jefferies: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

GROM’s Market Performance

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a -7.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.15% decline in the past month and a -49.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.70% for GROM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.13% for GROM stock, with a simple moving average of -87.19% for the last 200 days.

GROM Trading at -17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares sank -18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -7.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3452. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. saw -79.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stands at -300.98. Equity return is now at value -78.60, with -54.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.