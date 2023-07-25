Grindr Inc. (GRND) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.07.

The public float for GRND is 17.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRND on July 25, 2023 was 256.98K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRND) stock’s latest price update

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND)’s stock price has plunge by 7.33relation to previous closing price of 5.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.91% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut

GRND’s Market Performance

Grindr Inc. (GRND) has experienced a 1.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.33% drop in the past month, and a -9.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.41% for GRND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.07% for GRND’s stock, with a -16.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRND Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, Grindr Inc. saw 26.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRND starting from Zage George Raymond III, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, Zage George Raymond III now owns 5,360,000 shares of Grindr Inc., valued at $660,000 using the latest closing price.

Zage George Raymond III, the Director of Grindr Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Zage George Raymond III is holding 5,250,000 shares at $296,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Grindr Inc. (GRND) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.