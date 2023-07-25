General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of General Mills Inc. (GIS) has seen a 3.96% increase in the past week, with a -4.98% drop in the past month, and a -11.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.87% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is 17.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GIS is 0.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for General Mills Inc. (GIS) is $81.44, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for GIS is 583.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On July 25, 2023, GIS’s average trading volume was 3.49M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 77.00. However, the company has seen a 3.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that General Mills’ Sales Fall Short of Forecasts Despite Higher Prices

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $90 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -5.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.38. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +12.91. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of General Mills Inc. (GIS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.