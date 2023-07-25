Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is -0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOTU is $35.36, which is $0.35 above the current price. The public float for GOTU is 252.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on July 25, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU)’s stock price has soared by 3.62 in relation to previous closing price of 3.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has experienced a 13.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.85% rise in the past month, and a 8.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.60% for GOTU’s stock, with a 24.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +21.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +179.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 51.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.