Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is $443.75, which is $7.17 above the current market price. The public float for FUTU is 75.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUTU on July 25, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

FUTU) stock’s latest price update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s stock price has plunge by 6.31relation to previous closing price of 46.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

FUTU’s Market Performance

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has experienced a 6.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.95% rise in the past month, and a 6.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.59% for FUTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.03% for FUTU stock, with a simple moving average of 6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUTU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUTU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for FUTU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FUTU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $49 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

FUTU Trading at 19.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +26.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUTU rose by +6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.45. In addition, Futu Holdings Limited saw 21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FUTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.71 for the present operating margin

+88.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Futu Holdings Limited stands at +38.44. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.