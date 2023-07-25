Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) has increased by 0.15 when compared to last closing price of 33.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corporation (FLYW) is $35.75, which is $1.76 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 101.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on July 25, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

The stock of Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 7.61% rise in the past month, and a 14.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for FLYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.70% for FLYW’s stock, with a 27.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Flywire Corporation saw 37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Butterfield Peter, who sale 11,232 shares at the price of $33.21 back on Jul 18. After this action, Butterfield Peter now owns 109,521 shares of Flywire Corporation, valued at $372,977 using the latest closing price.

King David R., the Chief Technology Officer of Flywire Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $33.55 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that King David R. is holding 278,654 shares at $1,677,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corporation stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corporation (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flywire Corporation (FLYW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.