Evaluating the Ups and Downs of ETAO International Co. Ltd.’s (ETAO) Stock

The stock of ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a -26.62% drop in the past month, and a -34.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.29% for ETAO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.00% for ETAO stock, with a simple moving average of -90.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ETAO is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ETAO is 45.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. The average trading volume of ETAO on July 25, 2023 was 517.90K shares.

ETAO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ETAO International Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO) has surged by 6.17 when compared to previous closing price of 0.47, but the company has seen a 2.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ETAO Trading at -12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.17%, as shares sank -43.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO rose by +3.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5746. In addition, ETAO International Co. Ltd. saw -95.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.60, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ETAO International Co. Ltd. (ETAO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.