Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation’s (ADRT) Stock

The stock of Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRT) has seen a 12.30% increase in the past week, with a 11.31% gain in the past month, and a 21.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.26% for ADRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.87% for ADRT stock, with a simple moving average of 22.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (AMEX: ADRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (AMEX: ADRT) is above average at 252.00x. The 36-month beta value for ADRT is also noteworthy at 0.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADRT is 2.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of ADRT on July 25, 2023 was 112.43K shares.

The stock price of Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (AMEX: ADRT) has surged by 13.51 when compared to previous closing price of 11.10, but the company has seen a 12.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADRT Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADRT rose by +12.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.15. In addition, Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation saw 22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADRT

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Ault Disruptive Technologies Corporation (ADRT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.