Evaluating the Impact of 6.63 Increase on Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) Stock

In the past week, VFF stock has gone up by 8.37%, with a monthly decline of -1.57% and a quarterly plunge of -17.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.71% for Village Farms International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.55% for VFF’s stock, with a -46.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 3 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for VFF is $1.79, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for VFF is 92.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume for VFF on July 25, 2023 was 470.61K shares.

VFF stock's latest price update

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF)’s stock price has plunge by 6.63relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

VFF Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.42%, as shares surge +7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6143. In addition, Village Farms International Inc. saw -52.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchase 54,212 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 01. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,313,741 shares of Village Farms International Inc., valued at $60,240 using the latest closing price.

Henry John Patrick, the Director of Village Farms International Inc., purchase 45,000 shares at $1.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Henry John Patrick is holding 68,500 shares at $46,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.25 for the present operating margin

+9.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc. stands at -34.45. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.66.

Based on Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 23.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.93. Total debt to assets is 15.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.