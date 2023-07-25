Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELBM is 2.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ELBM is $5.17, The public float for ELBM is 32.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELBM on July 25, 2023 was 94.29K shares.

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM)’s stock price has soared by 21.18 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ELBM’s Market Performance

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has experienced a 17.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.95% rise in the past month, and a -35.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.83% for ELBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.64% for ELBM’s stock, with a -37.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELBM Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.36%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0366. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -25.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.