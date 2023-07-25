Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCTO is 2.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCTO on July 25, 2023 was 339.63K shares.

OCTO) stock’s latest price update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s stock price has increased by 11.33 compared to its previous closing price of 1.50. However, the company has seen a 4.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCTO’s Market Performance

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has seen a 4.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.21% gain in the past month and a -35.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for OCTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.49% for OCTO stock, with a simple moving average of -84.37% for the last 200 days.

OCTO Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares surge +8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCTO rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4780. In addition, Eightco Holdings Inc. saw -82.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.65 for the present operating margin

+6.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eightco Holdings Inc. stands at -148.51.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.