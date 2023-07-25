Dover Corporation (DOV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is above average at 19.89x. The 36-month beta value for DOV is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DOV is $165.14, which is $16.83 above than the current price. The public float for DOV is 139.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of DOV on July 25, 2023 was 807.83K shares.

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.10 in relation to its previous close of 152.09. However, the company has experienced a -2.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DOV’s Market Performance

Dover Corporation (DOV) has seen a -2.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.35% gain in the past month and a -1.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for DOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.32% for DOV’s stock, with a 3.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

DOV Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.95. In addition, Dover Corporation saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 17,769 shares at the price of $139.03 back on Jun 06. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 54,569 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $2,470,424 using the latest closing price.

Cerepak Brad M, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corporation, sale 34,972 shares at $143.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Cerepak Brad M is holding 73,878 shares at $5,009,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corporation (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Dover Corporation (DOV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.