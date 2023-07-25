Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR)’s stock price has increased by 2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 120.15. However, the company has seen a 4.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: DLR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DLR is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DLR is $118.28, which is -$8.31 below the current price. The public float for DLR is 290.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on July 25, 2023 was 2.98M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR’s stock has seen a 4.15% increase for the week, with a 16.73% rise in the past month and a 27.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for Digital Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.30% for DLR stock, with a simple moving average of 19.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

DLR Trading at 16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +18.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR rose by +4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.69. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc. saw 22.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Olson Peter C., who sale 700 shares at the price of $105.67 back on Jun 12. After this action, Olson Peter C. now owns 7,134 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc., valued at $73,969 using the latest closing price.

MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P, the Director of Digital Realty Trust Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $97.47 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MANDEVILLE JEAN F H P is holding 10,176 shares at $146,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.10 for the present operating margin

+23.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc. stands at +8.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.11. Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR), the company’s capital structure generated 102.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.68. Total debt to assets is 43.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.