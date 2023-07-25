DarioHealth Corp.’s (DRIO) Stock: A -6.68% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, DRIO stock has gone down by -7.29%, with a monthly decline of -1.07% and a quarterly surge of 3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for DarioHealth Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for DRIO’s stock, with a -15.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) is $10.25, which is $6.56 above the current market price. The public float for DRIO is 17.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRIO on July 25, 2023 was 112.41K shares.

The stock of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) has decreased by -12.77 when compared to last closing price of 4.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $8.75 based on the research report published on May 13th of the previous year 2022.

DRIO Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, DarioHealth Corp. saw -13.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from Raphael Erez, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $6.21 back on Jan 13. After this action, Raphael Erez now owns 1,112,059 shares of DarioHealth Corp., valued at $7,449 using the latest closing price.

MCGRATH DENNIS M, the Director of DarioHealth Corp., sale 9,872 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that MCGRATH DENNIS M is holding 74,744 shares at $39,206 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-207.21 for the present operating margin

+34.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for DarioHealth Corp. stands at -216.80. The total capital return value is set at -59.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.99. Equity return is now at value -70.80, with -49.10 for asset returns.

Based on DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 23.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.