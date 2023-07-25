Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.16 in relation to its previous close of 2.76. However, the company has experienced a -7.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRVS is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CRVS is $6.88, which is $4.46 above the current price. The public float for CRVS is 41.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRVS on July 25, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

CRVS’s Market Performance

CRVS stock saw an increase of -7.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.01% and a quarterly increase of 128.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.21% for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for CRVS’s stock, with a 79.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRVS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CRVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRVS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2021.

CRVS Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +10.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRVS fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +185.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 184.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRVS starting from Grais Linda, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.45 back on May 15. After this action, Grais Linda now owns 10,000 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,500 using the latest closing price.

Jones William Benton, the of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Jones William Benton is holding 133,773 shares at $15,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRVS

Equity return is now at value -65.40, with -54.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.