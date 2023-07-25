Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNSL is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is $3.92, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for CNSL is 74.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On July 25, 2023, CNSL’s average trading volume was 471.54K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CNSL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) has increased by 12.69 when compared to last closing price of 3.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CNSL’s Market Performance

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has experienced a 19.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.91% rise in the past month, and a 0.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for CNSL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for CNSL stock, with a simple moving average of -3.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

CNSL Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.66. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. saw 4.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59.

Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 209.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.64. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.