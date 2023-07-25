CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): A Technical Analysis

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is $7.65, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for CX is 1.45B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CX on July 25, 2023 was 5.93M shares.

CX) stock’s latest price update

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.40 in relation to previous closing price of 7.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CX’s Market Performance

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has experienced a 0.41% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.27% rise in the past month, and a 27.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for CX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.12% for CX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.20 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

CX Trading at 8.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CX rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+29.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +3.43.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.