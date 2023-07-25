CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.23 compared to its previous closing price of 48.78. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/17/23 that Cava—‘the Next Chipotle’—Faces a Tall Order

Is It Worth Investing in CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CAVA is $45.86, which is -$7.42 below the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 110.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for CAVA on July 25, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

CAVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 7.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for CAVA Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.24% for CAVA’s stock, with a 22.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CAVA Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.01%, as shares surge +32.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA rose by +11.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.34. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw 21.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.