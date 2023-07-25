Castellum Inc. (CTM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) has surged by 10.60 when compared to previous closing price of 0.44, but the company has seen a 15.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Castellum Inc. (CTM) is $1.40, which is $0.91 above the current market price. The public float for CTM is 17.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTM on July 25, 2023 was 295.38K shares.

CTM’s Market Performance

CTM’s stock has seen a 15.26% increase for the week, with a 8.32% rise in the past month and a -54.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.18% for Castellum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for CTM stock, with a simple moving average of -53.89% for the last 200 days.

CTM Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM rose by +15.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4667. In addition, Castellum Inc. saw -61.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from Fuller Mark C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jun 13. After this action, Fuller Mark C now owns 7,663,659 shares of Castellum Inc., valued at $650 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT JAY O, the of Castellum Inc., purchase 18,400 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that WRIGHT JAY O is holding 9,410,712 shares at $19,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.30 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc. stands at -35.33. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Castellum Inc. (CTM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.