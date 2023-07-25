Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CZR is also noteworthy at 2.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CZR is $70.71, which is $12.92 above than the current price. The public float for CZR is 213.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume of CZR on July 25, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

CZR) stock’s latest price update

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.07relation to previous closing price of 57.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.10% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/29/23 that Why You’re Losing More to Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip

CZR’s Market Performance

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has seen a 10.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.50% gain in the past month and a 31.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for CZR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.32% for CZR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CZR stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CZR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CZR in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $39 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2023.

CZR Trading at 20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +27.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CZR rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.06. In addition, Caesars Entertainment Inc. saw 38.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CZR starting from Reeg Thomas, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $49.43 back on Jun 14. After this action, Reeg Thomas now owns 17,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc., valued at $370,725 using the latest closing price.

Pegram Michael E, the Director of Caesars Entertainment Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $45.02 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Pegram Michael E is holding 121,697 shares at $1,125,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+38.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stands at -4.74. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value -9.60, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), the company’s capital structure generated 703.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.56. Total debt to assets is 77.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 699.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.