Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Stock Faces 21.59% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has gone down by -7.00% for the week, with a 19.54% rise in the past month and a 28.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.61% for DRUG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.25% for DRUG’s stock, with a 1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is $9.09, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for DRUG is 3.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DRUG on July 25, 2023 was 91.37K shares.

DRUG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) has surged by 9.73 when compared to previous closing price of 3.39, but the company has seen a -7.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DRUG Trading at 25.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRUG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.59%, as shares surge +26.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRUG fell by -7.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.16. In addition, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. saw 0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DRUG

The total capital return value is set at -99.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.60. Equity return is now at value -102.90, with -94.30 for asset returns.

Based on Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.31. Total debt to assets is 1.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.