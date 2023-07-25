Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.70 in comparison to its previous close of 70.31, however, the company has experienced a -0.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that FTC Seeks to Block Intercontinental Exchange’s $11.7 Billion Black Knight Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) is above average at 47.94x. The 36-month beta value for BKI is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKI is $69.00, which is -$2.4 below than the current price. The public float for BKI is 151.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume of BKI on July 25, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stock saw an increase of -0.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.43% and a quarterly increase of 27.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Black Knight Inc. (BKI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.63% for BKI’s stock, with a 19.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $75 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

BKI Trading at 20.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +24.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.00. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw 14.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 45.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.