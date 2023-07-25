Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) has seen a 20.10% increase in the past week, with a -3.46% drop in the past month, and a 18.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.85% for BTCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.96% for BTCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BTCY is at 2.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BTCY is $4.00, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for BTCY is 6.93M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.92% of that float. The average trading volume for BTCY on July 25, 2023 was 20.08K shares.

BTCY) stock’s latest price update

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY)’s stock price has soared by 13.66 in relation to previous closing price of 3.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTCY stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BTCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTCY in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on March 07th of the previous year 2022.

BTCY Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.59%, as shares sank -7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCY rose by +15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Biotricity Inc. saw 34.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.87 for the present operating margin

+56.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biotricity Inc. stands at -193.57. Equity return is now at value 148.80, with -234.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.