Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, BIOC stock has gone up by 22.88%, with a monthly decline of -7.05% and a quarterly plunge of -84.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.35% for Biocept Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.77% for BIOC’s stock, with a -88.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is $330.00, The public float for BIOC is 1.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIOC on July 25, 2023 was 259.92K shares.

BIOC) stock’s latest price update

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC)’s stock price has increased by 12.40 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a 22.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIOC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BIOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BIOC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $1.50 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2017.

BIOC Trading at -44.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIOC rose by +22.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2520. In addition, Biocept Inc. saw -90.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.69 for the present operating margin

-9.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocept Inc. stands at -124.09.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.