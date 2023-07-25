BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) is 8.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKU is 1.22. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BankUnited Inc. (BKU) is $26.68, which is -$2.48 below the current market price. The public float for BKU is 73.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.75% of that float. On July 25, 2023, BKU’s average trading volume was 1.19M shares.

The stock of BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has increased by 6.85 when compared to last closing price of 27.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BKU’s Market Performance

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has experienced a 17.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 38.09% rise in the past month, and a 36.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for BKU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 25.54% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.01% for the last 200 days.

BKU Trading at 35.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +39.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +17.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.78. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78.

Based on BankUnited Inc. (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.