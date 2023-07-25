Assessing the Risk and Potential of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (PK) Stock

In the past week, PK stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly gain of 3.75% and a quarterly surge of 8.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for PK’s stock, with a 2.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is 11.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PK is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PK is 212.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.47% of that float. On July 25, 2023, PK’s average trading volume was 3.56M shares.

PK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) has dropped by -0.54 compared to previous close of 13.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PK stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PK by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for PK in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $18.50 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

PK Trading at -2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PK fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.13. In addition, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 10.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PK starting from Garrett Geoffrey, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.86 back on Dec 16. After this action, Garrett Geoffrey now owns 33,604 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $35,565 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PK

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.