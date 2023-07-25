Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO)

The 36-month beta value for DO is also noteworthy at 1.54.

The public float for DO is 100.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. The average trading volume of DO on July 25, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

The stock price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) has dropped by -0.69 compared to previous close of 15.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DO’s Market Performance

DO’s stock has fallen by -2.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.29% and a quarterly rise of 35.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.96% for DO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.75% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares surge +23.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.99. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 52.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 5,797 shares at the price of $15.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 37,975 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $86,955 using the latest closing price.

Savarino Dominic A, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., sale 6,027 shares at $10.94 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Savarino Dominic A is holding 40,608 shares at $65,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Equity return is now at value -8.70, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.