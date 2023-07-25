American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)’s stock price has plunge by -16.18relation to previous closing price of 2.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AREB is $1.50, which is $35.79 above than the current price. The public float for AREB is 0.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.53% of that float. The average trading volume of AREB on July 25, 2023 was 291.97K shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has seen a -7.07% decrease in the past week, with a -52.20% drop in the past month, and a -51.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.17% for AREB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.07% for AREB’s stock, with a -65.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at -50.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -55.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -64.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.92 for the present operating margin

+22.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc. stands at -84.54. Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.