America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, AMX stock has gone down by -1.36%, with a monthly decline of -2.65% and a quarterly plunge of -2.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.40% for AMX’s stock, with a 3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMX is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMX is $399.44, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for AMX is 2.07B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for AMX on July 25, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) has jumped by 1.80 compared to previous close of 20.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. saw 15.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40.

Based on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.