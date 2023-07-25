AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) has increased by 46.93 when compared to last closing price of 0.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AgileThought Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AGIL is at -0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGIL is $2.13, which is $1.09 above the current market price. The public float for AGIL is 35.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for AGIL on July 25, 2023 was 95.63K shares.

AGIL’s Market Performance

AGIL’s stock has seen a 25.38% increase for the week, with a 51.47% rise in the past month and a -37.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.37% for AgileThought Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.00% for AGIL’s stock, with a -65.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGIL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AGIL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGIL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $7 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

AGIL Trading at 26.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.23%, as shares surge +47.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGIL rose by +25.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7795. In addition, AgileThought Inc. saw -75.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGIL starting from Fernandez Manuel Senderos, who sale 568 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Feb 10. After this action, Fernandez Manuel Senderos now owns 4,996,904 shares of AgileThought Inc., valued at $2,556 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Manuel Senderos, the Chief Executive Officer of AgileThought Inc., sale 1,875 shares at $4.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Fernandez Manuel Senderos is holding 4,997,472 shares at $8,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51 for the present operating margin

+28.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgileThought Inc. stands at -11.41. Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -24.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AgileThought Inc. (AGIL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.