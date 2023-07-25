Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AEHR stock has gone up by 5.08%, with a monthly gain of 33.02% and a quarterly surge of 101.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.80% for Aehr Test Systems The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.80% for AEHR’s stock, with a 76.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEHR is $60.00, which is $6.86 above the current market price. The public float for AEHR is 26.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.32% of that float. The average trading volume for AEHR on July 25, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

AEHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has surged by 8.69 when compared to previous closing price of 48.89, but the company has seen a 5.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AEHR Trading at 35.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +41.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +273.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.06. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 164.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from ROGERS VERNON, who sale 40,013 shares at the price of $50.24 back on Jul 18. After this action, ROGERS VERNON now owns 36,441 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $2,010,081 using the latest closing price.

POSEDEL RHEA J, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 20,000 shares at $53.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that POSEDEL RHEA J is holding 428,821 shares at $1,060,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.