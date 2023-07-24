Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has plunged by -1.87 when compared to previous closing price of 26.17, but the company has seen a -2.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) Right Now?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 82.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) by analysts is $25.64, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for VRT is 307.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VRT was 5.23M shares.

VRT’s Market Performance

VRT stock saw an increase of -2.54% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.80% and a quarterly increase of 109.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.80% for VRT stock, with a simple moving average of 63.17% for the last 200 days.

VRT Trading at 20.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +10.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRT fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.10. In addition, Vertiv Holdings Co saw 87.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRT starting from O’ Doherty Philip, who sale 137,206 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jul 13. After this action, O’ Doherty Philip now owns 14,241,005 shares of Vertiv Holdings Co, valued at $3,704,562 using the latest closing price.

O’ Doherty Philip, the Managing Director, E+I of Vertiv Holdings Co, sale 1,897,146 shares at $24.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that O’ Doherty Philip is holding 14,378,211 shares at $45,569,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+24.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertiv Holdings Co stands at +1.35. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.66. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT), the company’s capital structure generated 233.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.02. Total debt to assets is 47.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.